Analyzing Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC) and Trecora Resources (TREC)

Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) and Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

This table compares Trecora Resources and Calgon Carbon Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trecora Resources $229.00 million 1.41 $26.34 million $0.09 147.79 Calgon Carbon Corporation $557.15 million 1.95 $80.63 million $0.15 142.67

Calgon Carbon Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Trecora Resources. Calgon Carbon Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trecora Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Trecora Resources has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calgon Carbon Corporation has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Calgon Carbon Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trecora Resources does not pay a dividend. Calgon Carbon Corporation pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Trecora Resources and Calgon Carbon Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trecora Resources 0.97% 3.94% 2.23% Calgon Carbon Corporation 1.27% 5.46% 2.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trecora Resources and Calgon Carbon Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trecora Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Calgon Carbon Corporation 1 3 0 0 1.75

Trecora Resources currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.79%. Calgon Carbon Corporation has a consensus target price of $19.63, suggesting a potential downside of 8.29%. Given Trecora Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trecora Resources is more favorable than Calgon Carbon Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.6% of Trecora Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Calgon Carbon Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Trecora Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Calgon Carbon Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Calgon Carbon Corporation beats Trecora Resources on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and specialty synthetic waxes. The specialty petrochemical products segment operates through South Hampton Resources, Inc. (SHR). The specialty synthetic wax segment operates through Trecora Chemical, Inc. (TC). SHR owns and operates a specialty petrochemical facility that produces hydrocarbons and other petroleum-based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane and hexane. TC produces specialty polyethylene and poly alpha olefin waxes, and provides custom processing services. In addition, the Company is the 33.4% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

About Calgon Carbon Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other. The Company’s products and services are designed to protect human health and the environment from harmful contaminants in water, and air. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, Africa, Canada, China, India, Latin America, and in other parts of Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.