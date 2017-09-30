Analysts Set Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (WGP) Target Price at $51.25

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WGP. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,193,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,526,000 after acquiring an additional 458,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,274,000 after acquiring an additional 253,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, during the 2nd quarter worth $4,738,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, during the 1st quarter worth $3,019,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, during the 1st quarter worth $1,964,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Equity Partners, (NYSE WGP) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. 186,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Western Gas Equity Partners, has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Gas Equity Partners, (NYSE:WGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Western Gas Equity Partners, had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Gas Equity Partners, will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Gas Equity Partners, Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is formed to own approximately three types of partnership interests in Western Gas Partners, LP (WES). WES is an master limited partnership (MLP) engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas, and gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil.

