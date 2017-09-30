Analysts Set Sprott Inc. (SII) PT at $2.54

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sprott from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Sprott (TSE SII) traded up 0.48% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 55,129 shares. Sprott has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $490.33 million and a P/E ratio of 27.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset management company. The Company has five segments: Sprott Asset Management LP (SAM), Global Companies, Sprott Resource Lending Corp. (SRLC), Consulting, and Corporate & Other. The SAM segment offers discretionary portfolio management, as well as asset management services to its branded Funds and Managed Accounts.

