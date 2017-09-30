Analysts Set RealPage, Inc. (RP) Price Target at $41.29

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get RealPage Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 3,500 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 310,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $12,478,522.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,050,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,620,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,982,789 shares of company stock valued at $80,002,714 in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 70,939.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth $107,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RealPage by 89,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 948,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 947,276 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RealPage by 1,793.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 919,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,093,000 after acquiring an additional 870,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RealPage by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,806,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,835,000 after acquiring an additional 790,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/analysts-set-realpage-inc-rp-price-target-at-41-29.html.

RealPage (NASDAQ RP) traded down 0.62% on Wednesday, hitting $39.90. 510,601 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.69 and a beta of 1.06. RealPage has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RealPage will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.