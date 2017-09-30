Analysts Set Delivery Hero AG (DHER) Target Price at $32.10

Delivery Hero AG (ETR:DHER) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €32.10 ($38.21).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.50 ($39.88) target price on shares of Delivery Hero AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €32.00 ($38.10) target price on shares of Delivery Hero AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS AG set a €27.00 ($32.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.20 ($39.52) target price on shares of Delivery Hero AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €33.00 ($39.29) target price on shares of Delivery Hero AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Delivery Hero AG (ETR:DHER) traded down 1.32% on Wednesday, reaching €33.53. 1,739 shares of the company were exchanged. Delivery Hero AG has a 12-month low of €32.81 and a 12-month high of €34.60.

Delivery Hero AG Company Profile

