Analysts Set CRH Medical Corp (CRHM) Target Price at $7.50

Shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEARCA:CRHM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRHM. CIBC cut shares of CRH Medical Corp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of CRH Medical Corp from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of CRH Medical Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of CRH Medical Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CRH Medical Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

CRH Medical Corp (CRHM) traded up 10.64% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 133,552 shares of the company traded hands. CRH Medical Corp has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical Corp by 523.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical Corp by 176.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical Corp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,546,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 217,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical Corp by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical Corp during the second quarter valued at about $150,000.

CRH Medical Corp Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation is a Canada-based healthcare products and services company. The Company focused on providing physicians with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The Company also provides anesthesiology services to gastroenterologists in the United States through its subsidiaries.

