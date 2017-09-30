Analysts Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Price Target at $15.25

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) traded up 2.59% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. 3,277,493 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $2.48 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,279.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post ($1.31) EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $18,375,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $145,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of a set of treatments for patients living with devastating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product, migalastat HCl is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for Fabry disease.

