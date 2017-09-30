Analysts Expect Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne Corp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.87. Bio-Techne Corp posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bio-Techne Corp.

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Bio-Techne Corp had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Techne Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne Corp in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne Corp from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ TECH) traded up 0.21% during trading on Friday, reaching $120.89. 130,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.20. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12-month low of $95.68 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Bio-Techne Corp’s payout ratio is currently 65.98%.

In other Bio-Techne Corp news, Director Karen A. Holbrook sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $128,912.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,359 shares of company stock worth $164,122 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Corp during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bio-Techne Corp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Equity Corporation purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Corp during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Underhill Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Corp during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne Corp by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne Corp

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world.

