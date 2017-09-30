Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $62.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

APC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a report on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE APC) traded down 0.06% on Friday, hitting $48.85. 4,046,411 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $27.37 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $73.33.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation will post ($2.12) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 36,565 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,121,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $50,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 140,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 110,209 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 424,746 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 98,545 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

