Amphenol Corporation (APH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Amphenol’s top-line growth is benefiting from improved end-market demand in automotive, mobile networks and military markets. A balanced organic and inorganic growth model, a lean and flexible cost structure, and an agile and entrepreneurial management team augur well for its long-term growth perspectives. Management also raised its earlier guidance and has bullish revenue and earnings expectations for 2017. Amphenol has outperformed the industry year to date. However, bulk of the revenues comes from sales to the communications industry, demand for which is subject to rapid technological change. Unfavorable movement in foreign currency exchange rates often impacts sales, thereby affecting its long-term growth to some extent. Increasing cost of raw materials is also a matter of concern and is likely to be an additional drag on its profitability. Stiff competition from other players in the market remains another significant challenge.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APH. BidaskClub raised Amphenol Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Amphenol Corporation from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Amphenol Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Amphenol Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amphenol Corporation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.13.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE APH) opened at 84.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.70. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Amphenol Corporation had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post $3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Amphenol Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other Amphenol Corporation news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,916,676.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,200 shares of company stock valued at $33,886,886 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation by 63.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation by 23.3% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation by 25.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol Corporation

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

