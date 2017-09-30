Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,251 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of Polaris Industries worth $22,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $489,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,781.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Bilicic bought 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.18 per share, with a total value of $269,644.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $269,644.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Polaris Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) opened at 104.63 on Friday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $108.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post $4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 97.07%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

