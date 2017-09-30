American International Group (AIG) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Headlines about American International Group (NYSE:AIG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American International Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.1497610197739 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of American International Group (AIG) traded up 0.69% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337,025 shares. American International Group has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $67.47. The firm’s market cap is $55.46 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post $5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -711.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.96.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

