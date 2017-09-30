California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Amdocs Limited worth $21,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 171,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 228,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs Limited alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amdocs Limited (DOX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/amdocs-limited-dox-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX) opened at 64.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.53. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.91 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. Amdocs Limited had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Amdocs Limited’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs Limited’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Amdocs Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amdocs Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Amdocs Limited Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.