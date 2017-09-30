AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) PT Lowered to $12.00

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on AMC Entertainment Holdings from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) opened at 14.70 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.92 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings will post ($1.02) EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 58% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jack Qunyao Gao acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $552,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,476.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $896,940. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 1,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

