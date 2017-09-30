Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,040 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron LP bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 356,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $83.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.52.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ TSCO) opened at 63.29 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

