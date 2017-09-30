AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) opened at 18.45 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $651.06 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $158.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.83 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.38) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Krop sold 4,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $98,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

