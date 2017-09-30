Almost Family Inc (AFAM) SVP John Shermyen Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) SVP John Shermyen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Shermyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, John Shermyen sold 3,000 shares of Almost Family stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $184,830.00.

Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ AFAM) traded up 1.03% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. 159,362 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $736.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. Almost Family Inc has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $62.95.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Almost Family had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Almost Family Inc will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Almost Family from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Almost Family from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Almost Family from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Almost Family in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Almost Family from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Almost Family presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Almost Family by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Almost Family by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Almost Family by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Almost Family by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Almost Family by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Almost Family

Almost Family, Inc is a provider of home healthcare services. The Company has two divisions: Home Health and Healthcare Innovations (HCI). The Home Health division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care). The VN segment provides a range of Medicare-certified home health nursing services to patients in need of recuperative care, following a period of hospitalization or care in another type of inpatient facility.

