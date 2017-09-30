Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ally Financial’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The performance was supported by the company’s decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to diversify its revenue sources by enhancing digital offerings and introducing new products will help bottom-line growth. Further, the company’s encouraging capital deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, persistently increasing expenses and high debt levels are the near-term concerns for the company.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLY. BidaskClub upgraded Ally Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE ALLY) opened at 24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.42. Ally Financial has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $24.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $760.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Banced Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 104.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 213,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 109,145 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 940,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 56,337 shares during the period.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities.

