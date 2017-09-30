Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) traded up 1.55% on Friday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,622 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 13.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post $2.27 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $760.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,532,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,374,000 after buying an additional 3,551,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 1,072.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,195,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,567,000 after buying an additional 21,217,360 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,424,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,975,000 after buying an additional 209,001 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ally Financial by 36.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,244,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,203,000 after buying an additional 2,476,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,569,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,101,000 after buying an additional 1,889,510 shares in the last quarter.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities.

