Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) Holdings Held by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate Corporation (The) were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Allstate Corporation (The) by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate Corporation (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Allstate Corporation (The) in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Allstate Corporation (The) by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate Corporation (The) by 33.2% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allstate Corporation (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

In other news, President Matthew E. Winter sold 48,058 shares of Allstate Corporation (The) stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $4,255,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Shebik sold 35,197 shares of Allstate Corporation (The) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $3,318,373.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,602 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,624. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate Corporation (ALL) traded up 0.68% during trading on Friday, reaching $91.91. 1,407,730 shares of the company traded hands. Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $95.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Allstate Corporation (The) had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corporation will post $5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Allstate Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Allstate Corporation (The) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 63% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Corporation (The) Profile

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

