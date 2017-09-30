Allianz SE (AZSEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Allianz SE (AZSEY) opened at 22.39 on Tuesday. Allianz SE has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

About Allianz SE

Allianz SE is a financial service company. The Company is the holding company of the Allianz Group (Allianz SE and its subsidiaries). The Company’s segments include Property-Casualty, Life/Health, Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Company provides a range of reinsurance coverage, primarily to Allianz insurance entities, as well as to third-party customers.

