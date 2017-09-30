Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Headlines about Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alliant Energy Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8316873096083 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliant Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Alliant Energy Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) opened at 41.57 on Friday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Alliant Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $765.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post $2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wayne A. Reschke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $85,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy Corporation

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

