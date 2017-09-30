Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (MTOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,860 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Meritor worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Meritor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Meritor by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 116,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter worth $715,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert H. Speed sold 4,192 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $80,612.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $576,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. BidaskClub raised Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Meritor in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Meritor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on Meritor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) opened at 26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.21. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.19 million. Meritor had a net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. Meritor’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc is a supplier of a range of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors. The Company’s segments include Commercial Truck & Industrial and Aftermarket & Trailer.

