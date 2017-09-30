Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (HOLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420,463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 126,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 67,117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,311,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $6,444,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ HOLI) opened at 21.61 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLI. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $12.31 price objective on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products.

