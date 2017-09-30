Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.21 Million Stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (KS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS) by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation by 53,613.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,283,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,742,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,849,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,803,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,970,000 after acquiring an additional 220,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (KS) opened at 21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 2.81. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $822.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation news, VP Randy J. Nebel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a producer of containerboard and the kraft paper in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells a range of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper for industrial and consumer markets.

