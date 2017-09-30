AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE AB) traded down 0.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,597 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.52. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $802.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. news, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $191,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,207.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $496,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,403.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,832 shares of company stock valued at $13,897,519. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. in the second quarter worth $118,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 24.2% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 6,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. in the first quarter worth $200,000. National Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 16.1% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 10,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds.

