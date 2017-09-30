Allergan PLC. (AGN) Shares Bought by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank boosted its position in shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Allergan PLC. were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allergan PLC. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Allergan PLC. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Allergan PLC. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Allergan PLC. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co grew its position in Allergan PLC. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Allergan PLC. (AGN) opened at 204.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day moving average is $236.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.18. Allergan PLC. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $256.80.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.07. Allergan PLC. had a net margin of 79.17% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allergan PLC. will post $16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan PLC. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Allergan PLC.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGN. BidaskClub cut shares of Allergan PLC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.84.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

