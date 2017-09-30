Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.82.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Allegiant Travel Company alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/allegiant-travel-company-algt-receives-143-82-average-target-price-from-analysts.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ ALGT) traded down 1.46% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,878 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -0.01. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $182.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.23.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.58 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post $9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Allegiant Travel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.