Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cowen and Company cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Get Allegiant Travel Company alerts:

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) opened at 131.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -0.01. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $182.25.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.58 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post $9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/allegiant-travel-company-algt-given-new-168-00-price-target-at-citigroup-inc.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Allegiant Travel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.