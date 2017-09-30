Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ABTX. BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $42.00 price objective on Allegiance Bancshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.25.

Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) opened at 36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daryl D. Bohls sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $58,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $310,500.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances H. Jeter acquired 4,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,912.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $1,210,738. Insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, Allegiance Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual customers. In addition to banking during normal business hours, the Company offers extended drive-in hours, automated teller machines (ATMs) and banking by telephone, mail and Internet.

