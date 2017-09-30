Alcoa Corp (AA) Holdings Held by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC held its position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alcoa Corp were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alcoa Corp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Alcoa Corp by 2.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa Corp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Alcoa Corp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alcoa Corp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa Corp in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alcoa Corp from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa Corp in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Alcoa Corp in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alcoa Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) traded up 1.17% on Friday, hitting $46.62. 3,825,604 shares of the company were exchanged. Alcoa Corp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Alcoa Corp had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post $2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corp Profile

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

