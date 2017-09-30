Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $97.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alamo Group an industry rank of 181 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Friday, July 14th.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $33,557.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Geoff Davies sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $392,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,086,000 after buying an additional 102,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,654,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group (ALG) traded up 0.32% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.37. 54,080 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.65. Alamo Group has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $107.75.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The business had revenue of $213.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post $4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The Company operates in Industrial, Agricultural and European segments. The Company’s products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, pothole patchers, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements and related aftermarket.

