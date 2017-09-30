AirMedia Group Inc (AMCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMCN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,851 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 900,541 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

AirMedia Group (NASDAQ AMCN) opened at 2.49 on Friday. AirMedia Group has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.60.

About AirMedia Group

AirMedia Group Inc is an operator of out-of-home advertising platforms in China. The Company is engaged in selling advertising time slots on its network, primarily air travel advertising network. It holds concession rights to install and operate wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) systems on trains administered by over eight regional railway administrative bureaus in China.

