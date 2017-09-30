AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.13

Media headlines about AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AgroFresh Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.294768388391 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ AGFS) remained flat at $7.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,334 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $353.87 million. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post $0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co /De/ Dow purchased 18,077 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $126,358.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 39,957 shares of company stock worth $279,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc, formerly Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is a developer of agricultural technologies that preserve the freshness and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados and bananas, as well as flowers. The Company’s principal product, The SmartFresh Quality System (SmartFresh), regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene, the naturally occurring plant hormone that triggers ripening in certain fruits and vegetables, through technology.

