Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Rating Reiterated by Cowen and Company

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen and Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.92 to $60.73 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

Shares of Agilent Technologies (A) opened at 64.20 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CFO Didier Hirsch sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,026,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,784,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 16,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,077,422.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,841,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,720 shares of company stock valued at $10,795,039.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26,144.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

