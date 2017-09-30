AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on AGF Management Limited from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on AGF Management Limited from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on AGF Management Limited from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AGF Management Limited from C$7.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised AGF Management Limited from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AGF Management Limited (AGF.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/agf-management-limited-agf-b-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-bmo-capital-markets.html.

AGF Management Limited Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a diversified global asset management company with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. The Company offers solutions across four investment management platforms: Fundamental Active Management, Quantitative Solutions, Private Client and Alternative Asset.

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.