AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of AGCO Corporation worth $23,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AGCO Corporation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in AGCO Corporation by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in AGCO Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO Corporation by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in AGCO Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO Corporation alerts:

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of AGCO Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair raised shares of AGCO Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of AGCO Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of AGCO Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AGCO Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

In other AGCO Corporation news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of AGCO Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,255,262.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 750 shares of AGCO Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $49,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,079.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) opened at 73.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61. AGCO Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.88.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. AGCO Corporation had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. AGCO Corporation’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post $3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. AGCO Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/agco-corporation-agco-shares-bought-by-ameriprise-financial-inc.html.

About AGCO Corporation

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.