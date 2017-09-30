AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Holdings Maintained by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC held its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 78.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on AeroVironment from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) opened at 54.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.26.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 11,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $445,276.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,428.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Karklin sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $29,083.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $373,422.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,697 shares of company stock worth $3,548,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

