Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.45.

Several research firms have commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Michael Gradon sold 742 shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $37,218.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aengus Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $4,987,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,231,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,303,606.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) traded up 0.91% on Friday, reaching $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 986,589 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.85. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $51.27.

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Aercap Holdings N.V. had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Aercap Holdings N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post $6.08 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Holdings N.V. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Aercap Holdings N.V.

AerCap Holdings N.V. is an independent aircraft leasing company. The Company focuses on acquiring in-demand aircraft, funding them, hedging interest rate risk and using its platform to deploy these assets. It operates its business on a global basis, leasing aircraft to customers in various geographical regions.

