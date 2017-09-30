Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies Inc. alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) opened at 79.94 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $4.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/advisor-partners-llc-increases-holdings-in-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

In other news, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $163,685.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $655,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $614,889.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $100.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.