News stories about Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adams Natural Resources Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9974989606559 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) traded up 0.10% during trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,931 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $20.82. The firm’s market capitalization is $561.03 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/adams-natural-resources-fund-peo-receiving-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

In related news, Director Scott Cameron Anderson sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $34,992.00. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The investment objectives of the Fund are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments and an opportunity for capital appreciation. The Fund specializes in energy and other natural resources stocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.