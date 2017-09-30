Acxiom Corporation (ACXM) Holdings Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Acxiom Corporation worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acxiom Corporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acxiom Corporation by 73.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acxiom Corporation by 20.5% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. potrero capital research llc bought a new stake in Acxiom Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Acxiom Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Acxiom Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Acxiom Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Acxiom Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Acxiom Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acxiom Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In related news, CFO Warren Jenson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.09 per share, with a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,097.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ:ACXM) opened at 24.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The firm’s market cap is $1.96 billion. Acxiom Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ:ACXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Acxiom Corporation had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acxiom Corporation will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acxiom Corporation

Acxiom Corporation (Acxiom) is a technology and enablement services company. The Company operates through three business segments: Marketing Services, Audience Solutions, and Connectivity. The Company’s Marketing Services segment helps clients to unify data at individual level. The Audience Solutions segment helps clients to validate the accuracy of their people-based data, enhance it with additional insight and keep it up to date, enabling clients to reach desired audiences with relevant messages.

