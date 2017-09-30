Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Acuity Brands worth $25,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 377.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.1% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 74,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,235,000.

Shares of Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) opened at 171.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.88. Acuity Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $267.08.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $891.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands Inc will post $8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 29th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Acuity Brands news, EVP Mark A. Black sold 5,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $1,114,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $194,048.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $242.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.53.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

