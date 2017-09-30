Actuant Corporation’s (ATU) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATU. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Actuant Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actuant Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Actuant Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays PLC raised shares of Actuant Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Actuant Corporation from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Actuant Corporation (NYSE ATU) traded down 0.19% during trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 965,131 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. Actuant Corporation has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock’s market cap is $1.53 billion.

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.33 million. Actuant Corporation had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Actuant Corporation will post $0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Actuant Corporation by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Actuant Corporation by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Actuant Corporation by 2.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Actuant Corporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

