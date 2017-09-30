Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stake Raised by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Dennis M. Durkin sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $9,708,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,534 shares in the company, valued at $20,481,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 111,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,945,763.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,850,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,074,879 shares of company stock valued at $252,196,001 over the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) opened at 64.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.08. Activision Blizzard, Inc has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $66.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 8th. Vetr upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.63 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

