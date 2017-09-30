Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,461 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,969,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,042 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,918,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,956,000 after buying an additional 312,055 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,706,000 after buying an additional 130,740 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,954,000 after buying an additional 154,719 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,151,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,384,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 4,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.45 per share, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,834.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $589,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,007 shares in the company, valued at $880,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,890 shares of company stock worth $27,187,817. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.86. 6,769,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $89.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 62.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.37.

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

