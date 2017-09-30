Accenture PLC (ACN) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective raised by Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture PLC from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accenture PLC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.41.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 135.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average of $124.97. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture PLC also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,998 put options on the company. This is an increase of 570% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,342 put options.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post $6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.49%.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $615,664.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,302.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,573 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,468,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,994,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,659,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,028,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,501,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 605,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,356,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,039,762,000 after acquiring an additional 665,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,583,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,587,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

