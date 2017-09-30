Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon (ABDNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon (NASDAQ:ABDNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC Holdings plc raised Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon (ABDNY) opened at 8.31 on Friday. Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74.

Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon Company Profile

