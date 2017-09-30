AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.37.

Get AbbVie Inc. alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 88.86 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post $5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/abbvie-inc-abbv-rating-reiterated-by-barclays-plc.html.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 65,861 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,676,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,307,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $589,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,890 shares of company stock worth $27,187,817. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.