Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Decreased by Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,170 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 50,559 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,574,987,000 after buying an additional 12,806,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5,663.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,212,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $364,696,000 after buying an additional 8,069,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,796,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,500,920,000 after buying an additional 3,344,508 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 33.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,823,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $391,841,000 after buying an additional 2,231,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 45.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,528,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $289,943,000 after buying an additional 2,035,170 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $233,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,278.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,310 shares of company stock valued at $16,857,255 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,458,956 shares. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $53.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.30%.

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

